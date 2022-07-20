Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

BSGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 1,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.