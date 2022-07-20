Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 2.30% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $8,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 2,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,086. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $191.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

