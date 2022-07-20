BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.40. Approximately 15,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.17.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.02.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
Featured Stories
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.