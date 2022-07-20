BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.40. Approximately 15,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.17.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.02.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Featured Stories

