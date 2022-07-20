Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 595

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 695 ($8.31) to GBX 595 ($7.11) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($8.97) to GBX 665 ($7.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.31) to GBX 780 ($9.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803.33 ($9.60).

BOY opened at GBX 565 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,814.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 589.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 673.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($5.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.04).

In other Bodycote news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 654 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £19,620 ($23,454.87).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

