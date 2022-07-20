BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Reaches $58,893.24

BonFi (BNF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $58,893.24 and $31.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BonFi

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

