boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.26).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.43) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.79) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 61.76 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.94 million and a P/E ratio of -205.19.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

