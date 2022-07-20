Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 12.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.42% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $49,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

