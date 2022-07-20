BoringDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,624.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $101.88 or 0.00436250 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $11,624.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

