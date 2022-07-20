Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 939,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

BOXL remained flat at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Boxlight

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $53,240.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,208 shares of company stock valued at $170,864 in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

