Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$200.07.

TSE:BYD opened at C$155.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.67. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

