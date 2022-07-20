Brandon John Moore Sells 286 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $14,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,585,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

