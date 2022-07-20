Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.