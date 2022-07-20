Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,461. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

