Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

