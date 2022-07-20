Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

