Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $9.85 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 9,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

