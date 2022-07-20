Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.55% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 164,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,091. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

