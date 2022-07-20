Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.25% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €88.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.97) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.83) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brenntag from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89) in a research report on Tuesday.

Brenntag Stock Up 2.1 %

FRA BNR traded up €1.32 ($1.33) on Wednesday, hitting €64.18 ($64.83). 376,223 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.84. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($56.82).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

