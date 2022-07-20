Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $25.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,001. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -225.71 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

