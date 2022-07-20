Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $15.23. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.