Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $15.23. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 399 shares traded.
Bridgford Foods Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
