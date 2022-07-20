Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 609,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

