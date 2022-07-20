Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

Shares of BEDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 18,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Stories

