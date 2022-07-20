Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

