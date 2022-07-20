Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance
Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
