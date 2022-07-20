Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadway Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.