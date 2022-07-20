Brokerages Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) PT at $336.00

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

DETNF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

