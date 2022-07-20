Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $264.56

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

BIIB stock opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

