Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $66.85

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Up 6.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.