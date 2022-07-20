Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT at C$108.29

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$108.29.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$73.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
