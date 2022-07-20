Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT at C$108.29

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$108.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$73.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

(Get Rating)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.