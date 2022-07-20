Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $30.33

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($45.96) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($32.83) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.25) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $48.72.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

