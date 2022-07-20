Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $168.87

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lear by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lear by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

