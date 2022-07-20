Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $77.14

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.