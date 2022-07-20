Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $32.98

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 51.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 184.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TS opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.