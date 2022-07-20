Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avista Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avista by 1,438.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

