Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

CCA stock opened at C$83.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.29. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$81.44 and a 12-month high of C$121.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at C$14,161,255.68. In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

