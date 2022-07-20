Brokers Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.86.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNV opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

