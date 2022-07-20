Brokers Offer Predictions for The Boeing Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.53. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

