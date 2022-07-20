BSClaunch Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $14,146.18 and approximately $2,594.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00392576 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017320 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
