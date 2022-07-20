BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 170,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.