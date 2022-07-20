Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 351,079 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 610.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.