Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after acquiring an additional 764,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

