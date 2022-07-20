Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.