Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in FedEx were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 3.4 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $224.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $301.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

