Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,804 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.