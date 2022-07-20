Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 18,513 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBDP opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

