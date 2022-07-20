Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

