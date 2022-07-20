Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bunge Price Performance
BG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bunge Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.
About Bunge
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
