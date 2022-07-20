Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.0 %

BURL stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,509. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

