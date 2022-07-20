Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

