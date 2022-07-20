Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 26,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,558,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 9.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.