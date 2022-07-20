Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 26,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,558,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Up 9.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.